Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.65. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 173,452 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

