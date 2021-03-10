Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.65. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 173,452 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.95.
About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)
Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.
