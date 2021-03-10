Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.50 or 0.03306146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,989,180 coins and its circulating supply is 309,552,741 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

