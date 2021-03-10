Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.63 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.38 or 0.03195859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,969,564 coins and its circulating supply is 309,610,494 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.