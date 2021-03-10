SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $116.40 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $116.40 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00227527 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023601 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

