Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Up 8.5%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,803,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,727,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.