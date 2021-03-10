Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Survey

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Industries International and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.12 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -29.93% -41.06% -1.33% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Industries International and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.51%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Canoo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

