Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.09

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.09 and last traded at C$14.02, with a volume of 257132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

