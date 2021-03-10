Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SURF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

