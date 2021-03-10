Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

