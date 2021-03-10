Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

