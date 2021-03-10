Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $15,404,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at about $5,563,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

