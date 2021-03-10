Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.14

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 3811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

