Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.88

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $756.17 million, a PE ratio of 675.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

