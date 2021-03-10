SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $17.84 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $496.96 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $17.84 or 0.00031932 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00728466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038809 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 204,375,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

