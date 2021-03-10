Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on March 17th (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SDACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SDACU stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp.

