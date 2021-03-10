suterusu Market Capitalization Achieves $37.68 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and $1.75 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00729358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038822 BTC.

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,837,760,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

