SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

3/3/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $555.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate rise in revenues, solid loan balance and provision benefits. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins and elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line, a strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for the future.”

1/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $494.00 to $508.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $465.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIVB stock traded up $20.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,440. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.