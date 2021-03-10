Swarm City 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,796.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 203.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $157,219.50 and $2,796.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.