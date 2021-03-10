Swerve (SWRV) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,748,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,217,429 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

