Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.72 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $81.23 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00497312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00536806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,600,515 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

