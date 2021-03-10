Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Hits $243.56 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00005207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $243.56 million and $358.16 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00055655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00781205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041240 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

