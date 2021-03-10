Swipe (SXP) Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00005675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $278.23 million and $565.66 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00722561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.