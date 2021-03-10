Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

SYNL opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Synalloy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.35.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

