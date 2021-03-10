Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.23

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.23 and last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 2302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

