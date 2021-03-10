Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 516,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

