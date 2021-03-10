Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.
Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 516,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.
