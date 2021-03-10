Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $13.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

