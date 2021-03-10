Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.