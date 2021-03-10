Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

