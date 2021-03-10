Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.04. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

