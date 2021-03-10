Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,267 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

