Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 19,376 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

BAC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 1,113,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,324,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

