Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 7,090 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 500,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,525,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

