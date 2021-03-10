Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.36. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.