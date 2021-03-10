Synovus Financial Corp Buys 13,302 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,597 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

