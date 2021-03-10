Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,641 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 289,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

