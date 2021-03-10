Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,840 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 403,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

