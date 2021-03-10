Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $234.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,912. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $238.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.