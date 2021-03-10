Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

