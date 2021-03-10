Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. 9,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

