Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $164.87. 37,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,584. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

