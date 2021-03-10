Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.71 and its 200-day moving average is $362.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

