Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 16,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

