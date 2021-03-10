Synovus Financial Corp Sells 951 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.84. 39,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.