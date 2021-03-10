Synovus Financial Corp Sells 9,946 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.23. 70,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $387.32. The firm has a market cap of $374.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.27.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.