Synthetix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132.10 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for about $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.60 billion and $132.10 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.

