Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743,422 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.