Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,166.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

