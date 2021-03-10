TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

