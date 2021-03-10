Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $24.72, $45.75 and $10.00. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

