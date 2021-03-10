Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.08

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.08 ($15.39) and last traded at €13.10 ($15.41), with a volume of 107617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.86 ($15.13).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

