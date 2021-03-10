Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.20

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 62805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $59,810,000. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

